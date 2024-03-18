Constitutional and Defense Attorney A Dwight Pettit takes over our classroom to analyze Donald Trump’s Criminal cases. He will explain if the delays in the trials will affect the outcomes and discuss if the changes in the Fulton County RICO case with DA, Fani Willis will make it harder for a conviction. Before attorney Pettit, we’ll preview Maryland’s 17th annual Money Power Day. Investigative Journalist, Jeff Gallop will also join us.
See More About The 54 Countries of Africa Here
Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!
The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.
LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES OF THE CARL NELSON SHOW HERE
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
SEE MORE NEWS:
- Attorney A Dwight Pettit & Jeff Gallop l The Carl Nelson Show
- Trump The ‘Billionaire’ Can’t Afford To Pay Bond For $464M Civil Fraud Judgment, His Lawyers Say
- Don Lemon Shares Details Of New Show, Elon Musk Beef & More
- Usher, Fantasia Barrino & More Win Big At The 55th NAACP Image Awards
- RIP Darryl Tyree Williams: Wrongful Death Lawsuit Seeks Justice For Black Man Tased To Death
Attorney A Dwight Pettit & Jeff Gallop l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
Nasty Work! Wendy Williams’ Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter Wants Back Divorce Payments For His "Living Expenses"
-
Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:' The Cases Against Fani Willis Continue and More
-
Won’t He Do It?: “The Niggler” aka Bishop Lamor Whitehead Found Guilty on Fraud & Extortion Charges
-
Rapper Boss Dead At 54, Hip-Hop X Salutes The Legend
-
Regina King Publicly Addressed Her Son’s Passing In An Interview With Robin Roberts: ‘I Speak Of Him In The Present Because He Is Always With Me’
-
Russell Simmons Shares His Photos With Usher In Bali, X Is Disappointed
-
Draya Michele and Jalen Green of Houston Rockets Are Having A Baby