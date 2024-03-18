Attorney A Dwight Pettit & Jeff Gallop l The Carl Nelson Show

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Constitutional and Defense Attorney A Dwight Pettit takes over our classroom to analyze Donald Trump’s Criminal cases. He will explain if the delays in the trials will affect the outcomes and discuss if the changes in the Fulton County RICO case with DA, Fani Willis will make it harder for a conviction. Before attorney Pettit, we’ll preview Maryland’s 17th annual Money Power Day. Investigative Journalist, Jeff Gallop will also join us.

The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

