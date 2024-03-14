Listen Live
OJ Da Juiceman Arrested On Coke & Gun Charges in Georgia

Published on March 14, 2024

Waka Flocka In Concert - Detroit, MI

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

According to TMZ, Rapper OJ Da Juiceman has been arrested. Coweta County police stated that they found cocaine and a 9mm handgun in his possession.

During the traffic stop, Juiceman failed to maintain his lane and attempted to flee from the police. More news to come as the story develops.

RELATED: Young Thug’s RICO Trial Delayed Until Next Year After Co-Defendant Stabbed In Jail

RELATED: OJ Da Juiceman Talks Reuniting With Gucci, Getting Booed In NYC, Writing Music, &amp; Living With Diabetes

RELATED: OJ Da Juiceman Opens Up About The Music Industry &amp; Relationship With Gucci Mane

