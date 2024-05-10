John P. Kee Gives Health and Music Updates on The Nightly Spirit

“Family, listen…not only is he good, but he looks good…[he] came through it,” Darelene said, “[he] looks like he’s well and healed…we don’t get to call victory until we go through a war!”
“For we do not have a high priest who is unable to sympathize with our weaknesses, but one who in every respect has been tempted as we are, yet without sin” (Heb. 4:15).
“I know [the scripture Hebrew 4:15] to be the truth! We just can’t give up on who God is [to] us…there’s a testimony on the other side,” John explained.
God is good, all the time!
Listen to John P. Kee’s Project ‘Tribute To A Legend: Rance Allen, Chapter One’
Catch The Nightly Spirit with Darlene each and every weekday night 7-11pm EST!
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
RELATED: Tye Tribbett Sits Down with Darlene and Expounds on What He Meant By Wack
RELATED: Darlene McCoy and Jonathan McReynolds Talk Saving Lives with St. Jude
RELATED:Victory Boyd is on a Mission to Make Gospel Mainstream | Nightly Spirit with Darlene McCoy
RELATED: Vote The Nightly Spirit for Syndicated Gospel Radio Show of the Year | 2024 Stellars
RELATED: Darlene McCoy Interviews Tasha Cobbs Leonard [WATCH]
-
Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
-
Who You Got? A Complete List of Drake & Kendrick Lamar Diss Songs Right Now
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
Jaleel White's Wedding (And Wife!) Cause Not-So-Surprising Frenzy On Social Media
-
Brian McKnight’s Detroit Concert Canceled After Deadbeat Dad Allegations, Social Media Piles On
-
Mo’Nique Unloads The Gat On Oprah Winfrey & Tyler Perry Again
-
Battle Rapper Lady Luck's Biggest Battle: From Suicide Attempt to the Light
-
Derby Style Spotted: Sheryl Lee Ralph, Tina Knowles, Taylor Rooks & More Slay The 2024 Kentucky Derby