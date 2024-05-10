HomeEntertainment

John P. Kee Gives Health and Music Updates on The Nightly Spirit

| 05.10.24
BET's Super Bowl Of Gospel 2021

Source: BET Super Bowl Gospel / Getty

“Unc” of the show John P. Kee sits with Darlene to give an update on his health and his music!
After a flesh-eating bacteria took over his body early 2024—causing him too have to relearn how to walk and talk—he is living proof of The Lord’s grace. Following the recent health scare, which also led him to take a brief hiatus from pastoring, this visit from him is truly a blessing! 

“Family, listen…not only is he good, but he looks good…[he] came through it,” Darelene said, “[he] looks like he’s well and healed…we don’t get to call victory until we go through a war!”

For we do not have a high priest who is unable to sympathize with our weaknesses, but one who in every respect has been tempted as we are, yet without sin” (Heb. 4:15).

“I know [the scripture Hebrew 4:15] to be the truth! We just can’t give up on who God is [to] us…there’s a testimony on the other side,” John explained.

God is good, all the time!

Listen to John P. Kee’s Project ‘Tribute To A Legend: Rance Allen, Chapter One’

Catch The Nightly Spirit with Darlene each and every weekday night 7-11pm EST!

