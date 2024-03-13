The History Behind the First Black Instructor at Fisk University | The Amanda Seales Show

We can always rely on our girl and resident “Blistorian” Kimberly Renee to come through The Amanda Seales Show with some of the most insightful Black History facts that most people have never heard before.
For example, how many of you out there have heard of the amazing accomplishments of Ella Sheppard? Take a minute to learn something new today!
Kimberly took the story even deeper for us by tying Sheppard’s legacy back to Nashville-based HBCU Fisk University, which we’ll let you watch below to get the full details on. Trust us when we say, it’s a story time that you’ll be thankful you heard and feel all the more smarter and cultured for coming across it.
Let Kimberly Renee fill you in on Ella Sheppard and her historic feat at Fisk University below on The Amanda Seales Show:
