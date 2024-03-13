Entertainment

The History Behind the First Black Instructor at Fisk University | The Amanda Seales Show

Published on March 13, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Fantastic Voyage Generic Graphics Updated Nov 2023
Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE
Jubilee Singers

Source: Hulton Archive / Getty

We can always rely on our girl and resident “Blistorian” Kimberly Renee to come through The Amanda Seales Show with some of the most insightful Black History facts that most people have never heard before.

For example, how many of you out there have heard of the amazing accomplishments of Ella Sheppard? Take a minute to learn something new today!

 

 

RELATED: How Black We Feel Today | The Amanda Seales Show

Kimberly took the story even deeper for us by tying Sheppard’s legacy back to Nashville-based HBCU Fisk University, which we’ll let you watch below to get the full details on. Trust us when we say, it’s a story time that you’ll be thankful you heard and feel all the more smarter and cultured for coming across it.

 

Let Kimberly Renee fill you in on Ella Sheppard and her historic feat at Fisk University below on The Amanda Seales Show:

 

 

 

RELATED TAGS

Amanda Seales Amanda Seales Show The amanda seales show

More from Black America Web
Trending
Jubilee Singers
Entertainment

The History Behind the First Black Instructor at Fisk University | The Amanda Seales Show

News

Draya Michele and Jalen Green of Houston Rockets Are Having A Baby

Obituaries

Gap Band Member Anthony “Baby Gap” Walker Passes Away at 60

Entertainment

Da’Vine Joy Randolph Wins Oscar For ‘Best Supporting Actress’

Pop Culture

Elon Musk Calls Oscars ‘Woke’ Until He Realized How Many White People Won

Crime

Video Shows Alabama Cop Delay Arresting White Driver Who ‘Ran Over’ Black Woman In Alleged Hit-And-Run

BMF Season 3
Celebrity News

2 Chainz, Saweetie, Lil Baby Join BMF Season 3: What’s Next

Willie Moore Jr Show

4 Questions To Ask Yourself When Choosing A Church Home

Close