Tee Grizzley: Touring, Thriving, and Tee’s Coney Island | POTC

From first posting his music online in 2011 to now, Tee Grizzley is the true definition of staying down until you come up. Since his last visit with Incognito and DJ Misses, much has changed and we’re getting into it all!

See: Chris Brown, Tee Grizzley & Baby Tate Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

One thing Tee is going to do is stay true to his roots. His recent studio album Tee’s Coney Island (November 2023) is an ode to his old stomping grounds in Detroit. Just months after its release, hits like ‘One of One’, ‘IDGAF’ ft. Chris Brown and Mariah the Scientist and ‘Ain’t Nothing New’ are already topping the charts!

After taking time to marry and begin his family, Tee is back and better than ever! He fills us in on all the details including touring, traveling, and upcoming projects!

