Morgan State University To Host HBCUniverse Summit This Weekend

Future entrepreneurs, investors, and innovators from HBCUs across the nation are set to meet at Morgan State University for the HBCUniverse Summit tomorrow.

Hundreds of students will be allowed to tap into unparalleled access to capital and a wide array of job opportunities for free.

There will be a series of panels and workshops, along with a pitch competition and speeches from keynote speakers.

Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to connect with mentors and gain invaluable insights into their respective fields.

“We’re very intentional, making sure that this isn’t just something cute to do. But it’s providing tangible impact. It’s providing funding, providing knowledge is providing, you know, just bridging that gap toward mentorship and the next level getting business to the next level,” Kiante Bush, the summit’s organizer and CEO of Venture for THEM said.

The White House Initiative on HBCUs and Morgan State’s business school are collaborating to make this event possible.

Organizers are planning a second event for the fall following the exceptional response.

