LeToya Luckett Talks Urban One Honors: Red Carpet, Backstage Pass & Best in Black

Hostess with the mostest LeToya Luckett joins Ryan Cameron Uncensored to is discuss one of the entertainment industry’s most star-studded events—Urban One Honors!

This singer and actress is no stranger to the big screen, the red carpet, or the annual award show. She is back for the second year in a row to spearhead the night’s exclusive events— including the Backstage Pass—honoring the Best in Black!

“I’m there to ease…I’m a safe space, and I’m the welcome committee [of Urban One Honors]…I’m like “Welcome Home baby!” -LeToya Luckett

The Best In Black marks the official kickoff celebration for TV One’s 20th Anniversary, marking two decades of excellence in entertainment. In honor of this milestone, throughout the year, TV One is set to roll out an array of special programming featuring curated retrospectives, exclusive behind-the-scenes content, and a series of commemorative events. As part of the festivities, viewers can anticipate engaging interviews with key figures who have shaped the network’s journey and showcase of iconic moments that have defined TV One over the past 20 years (UrbanOneHonors.com)

The night’s honorees include Dionne Warwick, Chlöe, Frankie Beverly, and so many more!

Don’t miss the 6th Annual Urban One Honors (2024) this Sunday Feb. 25th 8P/7C! You don’t want to miss this!

