Fresh off of her guest hosting gig on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show (which you can hear on our sister station, Foxy 107/104), LeToya Luckett makes a surprise detour to K975 to chat with our girl Ayeeedubb!
In this exclusive convo, the multi-hyphenated entertainer talks about how she balances the many facets of her life, between being a singer, actress, mom, and more. Also, she reflects a bit on her time in Destiny’s Child and gives some very helpful advice to the rising girl groups on how to make it into the business as a unit.
With the wisdom she shares, we think she’d be a great manager one day. Just sayin’.
Check out the full interview above!
LeToya Luckett Talks Balancing Career, Gives Advice to Rising Girl Groups was originally published on hiphopnc.com
