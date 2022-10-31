Tee Grizzley Talks Being A True Entertainer, Storytelling In His Raps And Putting Fans First

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Detroit native Tee Grizzley has been in the game for a minute now, and with each year his artistry grows bigger and bigger.

On his latest project, Chapters Of the Trenches, he’s taking things to the next level by turning the whole experience into a literal movie.

Released a few weeks ago on October 14, Chapters Of the Trenches sees Grizzley getting very visual by taking the hands-on approach when it comes to cinematography, concepts and even the actors you see in the music videos. Amongst other things, he also reflects on his last moments with the late PnB Rock and takes us into the happiness of that moment.

Watch the official Posted On The Corner interview with Tee Grizzley below: