Neely Fuller Jr., Jheanelle Wilkins & Lauren Butler l The Carl Nelson Show

Start your 2024 Black History Month with Neely Fuller Jr. who will continue to explore his tome on Racism and White supremacy. Many of you already know he contends that if you don’t understand how the system of RWS works and all that it entails, then everything else you think you understand will only confuse you! Before Mr. Fuller, Maryland Legislative Black Caucus Chair, Jheanelle Wilkins will talk about the health and housing issues in her State. Lauren Butler will also preview a Pan African Book fair set for this weekend.
