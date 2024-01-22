podcast category header logo 2021
Attorney Dr-Malik Zulu Shabazz & Political Bogger Brandon l The Carl Nelson Show

Published on January 22, 2024

The Founder of The Black Lawyers for Justice, Attorney Dr-Malik Zulu Shabazz will examine the legal issues involved in the 2024 Presidential Elections and provide a Reparations update. Before Attorney Malik, Political Bogger Brandon will analyze the GOP race now that DeSantis has departed as well as talk about Nikki Haleys’ comment that America is not a racist country.

