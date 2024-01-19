Desktop banner image
Trending Topics: Kelonatae Gavin is Married Now!!!

Published on January 19, 2024

Kelontae Gavin is married now!!! He posted on his Instagram page that he married worship leader, songwriter, entrepreneur and make up artist Nieyana Dixon!  It looks like they got married Sunday, January 14th.  Congratualations Mr. and Mrs. Gavin!!

 

Introducing Mr. & Mrs. Gavin 💍

Est. 2024

This love is something that can’t be explain through a post! Here is a glimpse of us!

Today, we had a civil ceremony attended only by our parents and closest relatives, and now we are preparing for our formal ceremony and reception where we will celebrate with our extended family and friends!

