Kelly Rowland Throws A Swanky Birthday Party For Her Husband Tim Weatherspoon

Kelly Rowland threw an “all-black” birthday party for her husband, Tim Weatherspoon, at L.A.’s Fleur Room this past weekend. Celebrating Tim’s 50th time around the sun, the event was star-studded and filled with luxury, fun, and love.

According to insiders and social recaps, some of our favorite celebrities attended. In addition to the couple’s children, Titan and Noah, cameras captured Jay Z, Bresha Webb, The Weeknd, Lance Gross, Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, and more.

See inside photos shared by “Run The World” star Bresha Webb and her beautiful bump. (Kelly and Tim’s event is one of her first public appearances since announcing her pregnancy).

“Destiny’s Child” sings to Tim Weatherspoon

Page Six reports one of the highlights of the night was a surprise mini “Destiny’s Child” reunion with Kelly, Michelle Williams, and Queen Beyonce. The group reportedly sang a special rendition of “Happy Birthday” for Kelly’s forever bae. As we await an “official reunion,” we can only imagine how harmonic the trio sounded.

While singing to her hubby and hosting throughout the night, Kelly looked fabulous. Following the swanky soiree, Kelly shared pictures of her ensemble and a few shots inside the event. Event decor included black tablecloths, a gold disco ball, lights that read “TW50,” casino chips, and special edition Dusse bottles.

Personifying the event’s theme, Kelly wore a sexy black maxi dress with revealing cutouts placed along the bodice. Tim’s “Real Life Chocolate Barbie” gave us a body-ody-ody, showing her melanin skin adorned with gold accents and detailing. Kelly kept her hair chic and sophisticated in her natural bob and rocked soft glam makeup. Tim matched Kelly in a black suit with a white button-down shirt.

“Youngin!! I love you with my WHOLE HEART!” Kelly wrote on Instagram to her favorite Capricorn. “I thank God for life with you, and being able to celebrate you!”

Kelly Rowland and Tim Weatherspoon, “her man, her man, her man.”

While Kelly and Tim have kept much of their relationship private, sources say the two met professionally first. Tim was a talent manager for “Destiny’s Child.” Kelly and Tim were friends for years before their romantic relationship bloomed. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in May 2014.

One notable time Tim reminded us all of his love for Kelly – and their beautiful boys – was during September 2023 New York Fashion Week. Presenting his wife Harlem’s Fashion Row’s Fashion Icon award, he gushed about how she ‘eats up all the girlies,’ is an excellent mother, and his perfect life partner.

See the touching video that still makes us say, “Awwww” below.

We are here for every moment of Black Love! Happy Birthday, Tim!

