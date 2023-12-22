Christmas 2023: Last-Minute Gifts For Your Whole Black Household

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

So, here we are again: you waited until the very last minute to do your holiday shopping for the family, right?

Fear not, persistent procrastinator! Christmas is a time for experiencing miracles, and we believe that should also apply on the shopping side of things as well. Although you might think the in-store racks are bare and all the good stuff is gone online, we can assure you that now is probably the best time to be a consumer if you’re looking to cash in on any last-minute deals, savings and discounts.

We even put together a quick round-up of gifting tips on how you can still get festive in these final hours:

RELATED: Luxury Gifts On A Budget | Beauty Products They’ll Love | For The Intellectual Black Student

Need a more detailed breakdown? We got you covered there, too! From new electronics shaping the digital world as we know it, to classic soul records being re-released on vinyl for a new nostalgic generation to jam along to, this shopping season has been filled to the brim with an array of gift ideas suitable for everyone cramming under the tree in your Black household this year. So, whether you’re shopping for dad or the dog, we think you’ll find something special for them to enjoy in the list below.

Keep scrolling for a fully-loaded, last-minute holiday shopping guide that will assure that all is forgiven for your lateness, even if it isn’t delivered until after the holiday. Hey, they still got something! We also gave suggestions on who to gift each item to, but feel free to interchange the ‘giftees’ as you see fit.

Ray-Ban | Meta Wayfarer Smart Sunglasses

FOR: The Techie Sister That Livestreams Everything

Sprayground Unstoppable Endeavors II Chaturanga Shark 1900 Backpack

FOR: The Jet-Setting Big Brother That Brings Back The Best Gifts From His World Travels

Dr. Fahamu Pecou x Martell Blue Swift Rhythm Gift Set

FOR: The Uncle Who Might Be An Alky But Also Tells The Best Stories When Inebriated

Supreme Fall/Winter 2023 Collection

FOR: The Hypebeast (But Also Favorite) Cousin

Kith Treats for Chips Ahoy!® Ice Cream Sandwich Maker Kit

FOR: The Aunt With Time To Spare And Kids To Keep Occupied

Coffee & Motivation Co. Motivational Luxury Candle

FOR: The Little Sister That Needs An Extra Push Of Motivation For Next Semester

FENTY x PUMA by Rihanna “Creeper Phatty” Sneaker

FOR: The Gen-Z Sibling With A Gender-Fluid Flare For Footwear

Black Food: Stories, Art, and Recipes from Across the African Diaspora (A Cookbook) by Bryant Terry

FOR: Dad To Flex His Culinary Skills During Nights On The Grill

John Legend x LAY LO Creator Collab Collection for pets

FOR: The Real Owner Of The House To Enjoy And Lay Comfortably On

Thierry Lasry “KANIBALY” Sunglasses

FOR: The Female Version Of A Hustler In Your Family

Therabody Theragun Mini

FOR: Your On-The-Go Granny

Future Fitness Personal Training App Coach

FOR: The Stepbrother Looking To Increase His Steps-Per-Mile On The Track

Love, Vera Lingerie

FOR: Any Married Couple Looking To Rekindle The Relationship

Skull Candy x Burton Headphone Collection

FOR: The Audiophile Nephew With An Animalistic Persona

Ten Wilde Zodiac Necklace

FOR: Your Niece Practicing As A Reiki Master-In-The-Making

University of Dope 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop Edition Card Game

FOR: The Friend(s) That You Made Your Family

Otis Redding Foundation The Definitive Studio Album Collection (7LP)

FOR: Your Stepmom That Sang At The Apollo When She Was Younger

Marshall Embleton II Shower Speaker

FOR: The Twin Sister That Sings In The Shower

Auro Wellness Anti-Aging Skincare

FOR: That Bougie Aunt That Looks 10 Years Younger Than Her Actual Age

Air Jordan 5 “Plaid” GS

FOR: The Little Cousin With A Fresh Mouth And, Admittedly, Fresh Style Too

Merry Christmas and happy holidays to our entire BAW family! Above all, we hope each and every one of you spend this time with the ones you love the most.