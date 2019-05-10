5 Last Minute Mother’s Day Gift Ideas Under $100

If you’re like us, you celebrate your mother all year round, but make an extra effort to make her feel special on Mother’s Day. It doesn’t have to be expensive, in fact mom probably just wants your company. Take her to church or send her to the spa, here are some last-minute gift ideas for the last-minute person in all of us.

4th Annual Mother’s Day Good Festival Weekend

Is it us or does your mother love Jahiem? If you’re on the East Coast, you can treat her to his concert. Spend this Mother’s Day at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn with your mom while enjoying acts she’ll absolutely love (and you shamelessly love too). Jaheim, Monica, Joe, Avant, Raheem DeVaughn with special guest star Ashanti headline night one while Erykah Badu and H.E.R will command the stage on the day two. Tickets star at $50. Get them, here.

Flowers

Flowers never get old and it’s not too late to send them. And depending where you are located, ProFlowers has a 50% discount on Groupon. Get 62% off at FTD.com. All of which will help with that overnight shipping you’re going to need (so judgement, life comes at you fast).

A Much-Needed Massage

Mom works hard; reward her with a trip to the spa. Groupon almost always offers discounts to local spas, so check your city’s listings to see what might be available. Tiffany Haddish was right – you can score some great Mother’s Day deals there.

Pat McGrath Makeup

But not just any makeup, Pat McGrath makeup. Support Black business and Black entrepreneurship when you gift mom with Pat McGrath makeup. It may be too late to order online in time for Mother’s Day, but you’re in luck because Pat McGrath’s makeup is available in your local Sephora.

A Gift Bag With Her Favorite Movies

Most of all, moms just went to spend time with you. Pick up her favorite movies from Wal-Mart or order on Amazon using Prime and spend the day watching your mom’s favorite flicks. You can order out and save some money while building invaluable memories.

If all else fails, you can always put on your best and attend that 11 a.m. service with mom. It’s the little things that matter.

