Houston’s Honeyland Festival went down November 11 & 12 in Crown Festival Park and it was a heaping helping of Black excellence in the food, beverages, music, and art industries.
Urban One was proud to be an Official Media Partner and was on the ground to document the festivities that included Texas rap legend Bun B on hand to serve up his Trill Burgers to attendees.
“Everybody here is a Black vendor, on some level. It’s targeted for our demographic, but it’s by our demographic,” said Bun B of the festival.
Some of the acts who performed included Coco Jones, Tobe Nwigwe, Summer Walker, Miguel and Chlöe Bailey. Urban One spoke to a few Hip-Hop legends including Scarface, Slim Thug and Z-Ro, and Paul Well, besides the aforementioned Bun B.
Watch them discuss participating in the Honeyland Festival and what it means to put on for Houston in the video above.
Bun B, Scarface & More Talk Houston’s Honeyland Festival was originally published on hiphopwired.com
