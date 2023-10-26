As Pharrell continues pushing the culture forward as the men’s Creative Director of Louis Vuitton, he’s got help from the King himself.
The latest star to lead an LV campaign is LeBron James, with his debut billboards going up in New York on October 24. In the billboard, James can be seen rocking a slim black suit and white shirt with a red LV Speedy bag tossed over his shoulder.
To cap off the partnership, James put together an LV fit to rock on the NBA’s opening night as his Los Angeles Lakers took on the defending champion Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena.
The 21-year vet stepped out in a collarless “Damoflage” jacket –which hasn’t been released yet–, and a loud green speedy bag draped across his chest. He finished the calm fit with a slim black pair of pants and chunky derby kicks.
Being the billionaire he is, no one expected the outfit to be affordable… but his donning wares were worth a hefty home downpayment.
Quick calculations reveal that the jacket costs $5,000, the pants are $1,250, and he laced up a $1,220 pair of kicks. He didn’t stop there — the Speedy Bandouliere 40 bag set him back $11,000, and the briefcase alone is an additional $9,500.
Pharrell was first appointed to the LV post in February, with the brand happy to work with the Virginian creative again.
“I am glad to welcome Pharrell back home, after our collaborations in 2004 and 2008 for Louis Vuitton, as our new Men’s Creative Director,” said Pietro Beccari, Louis Vuitton’s Chairman and CEO, in a statement. “His creative vision beyond fashion will undoubtedly lead Louis Vuitton towards a new and very exciting chapter.”
LeBron James Stunts In A $30,000 Louis Vuitton Outfit On NBA’s Opening Night was originally published on cassiuslife.com
-
Dwight Howard Reportedly Admits To Hooking Up With Man From Instagram, Denies He Forced a Threesome
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Lil’ Kim Pulled Her Face Card On Instagram And It Did Not Decline
-
Cheesecake Factory Date Goes Viral After Woman Refuses To Get Out Of The Car
-
Creamy Crack Be Gone: FDA Proposes To Ban Relaxers But Watch How Companies Advertised To Black Women For Years
-
Halle Bailey Didn’t Announce Rumored Pregnancy Despite Misplaced Glamour Quote
-
Jonathan Majors’ Prosecutors Unveil Details Behind London Police Incident
-
Posted on the Carpet at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards | Exclusive Interviews [WATCH]