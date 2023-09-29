The Man Indicted On Murder Charge For Tupac Shakur’s 1996 Death

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

A man has been charged in the fatal 1996 drive-by shooting of Tupac Shakur in Las Vegas. Prosecutors announced in court that the Nevada grand jury indicted Duane “Keffe D” Davis in his murder. Learn more about who Davis is and how the court came to this conclusion inside.

One of the last living witnesses of Tupac’s tragic death was just charged with use of a deadly weapon Friday (Sept. 29) in the 1996 killing. It is a long-awaited development in a case that has plagued investigators and fascinated the public ever since legendary artist was gunned down nearly 30 years ago.

Today, Davis was indicted by a Nevada grand jury in the murder. According to reports from USA Today, Chief Deputy District Attorney Marc DiGiacomo said a grand jury had been seated in the case for “several months.” DiGiacomo described Davis as the “on-ground, on-site commander” who “ordered the death” of Shakur.

According to DiGiacomo, The 60-year-old man was arrested this morning while on a walk near his home.

Davis has been on investigators radars for awhile and even admitted in interviews and his 2019 tell-all memoir, “Compton Street Legend,” that he was there. He talks about being in the Cadillac where the gunfire erupted during the September 1996 shooting.

The arrest comes two months after Las Vegas police raided his wife’s home on July 17 in neighboring Henderson. Police were looking for items “concerning the murder of Tupac Shakur.” Police reported collecting multiple computers, a cellphone and hard drive, a Vibe magazine that featured Shakur, several .40-caliber bullets, two “tubs containing photographs” and a copy of Davis’ 2019 tell-all memoir, “Compton Street Legend.”

Davis broke his silence over the death of Shakur in 2010 during a closed-door meeting with federal and local authorities. In the book, he shares this account saying that he was facing life in prison on drug charges when he agreed to speak with authorities.

“They promised they would shred the indictment and stop the grand jury if I helped them out,” he wrote.

He has also described himself as one of the last living witnesses to the shooting.

After a cancer diagnosis back in 2018, Davis also publicly admitted in an interview for a BET show to being inside the Cadillac during the attack. He implicated his nephew, Orlando “Baby Lane” Anderson, saying he was one of two people in the back seat where the shots were fired. Anderson denied any involvement in the Shakur shooting. He died two years later in a shooting in Compton, California.

Shakur was 25 years old when he was gunned down. The rapper was in a BMW driven by Death Row Records founder Marion “Suge” Knight in a convoy of about 10 cars. They were waiting at a red light when a white Cadillac pulled up next to them and gunfire erupted. The Cadillac that Davis admitted he and his nephew were in.

Shakur was shot multiple times and died a week later.

A police press conference is slated for 3:30 p.m. ET Friday, Sept. 29th.

The Man Indicted On Murder Charge For Tupac Shakur’s 1996 Death was originally published on globalgrind.com