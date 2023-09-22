Republican Girls Gone Wild | What’s Your Point With Russ Parr & Armstrong Williams

Republican Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert was in the news after a date gone wrong when she was removed from after complaints from other attendees at a performance of Beetlejuice musical in downtown Denver. Boebert and her date were accused of vaping, singing, and groping. Just so you know, children were in the vicinity.

Is this the same Boebert that is always talking about “Christian Values?”

What does our resident GOP member Armstrong Williams think about Boebert’s actions?

He says sarcastically, “Well, we all are sinners, and we fall short, that’s why we need God and the bottom line, she said she apologized for being human and vaping after she tried to deny it wasn’t true.”

He continues, saying “I mean, she was she was drinking, man. She was. She was out of herself.”

On to bigger news, controversial representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is saying she may make a run for Senate or governor of the Great State of Georgia. What are her chances?

Listen to this and more in this week’s “What’s Your Point” with Russ Parr on the left, and Armstrong Williams on the right.

