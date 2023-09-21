Leah Henry talked to Gospel music’s daughter Kierra Sheard-Kelly at the Lemonade Stand. The newlywed and expecting mother came to the Lemonade and spilled on all the new chapters in her life. We also talked about her honesty about her own pre-material sex journey and the difference with her husband. You know our good sis is always working so we discussed her latest book and so much more. Get into this good churchy glass of Lemonade. Grab a cup, throw it back, and sip on that!
Kierra Sheard Talks Pregnancy, Transparency About Sex In the Church, Marriage, and Her Latest Book! was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com
-
NFL Football Baes: Meet Eagles WR Devonta Smith’s Girlfriend, Mya Danielle!
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
‘N*ggers’ Do Not Belong Here’: Drunk Cop Aims Gun At Unarmed Black Man Visiting A Friend, Lawsuit Says
-
Steve Harvey Extends Grace After Shirley Strawberry Apology For Leaked Phone Calls Bad-Mouthing His Wife
-
Jeezy Files For Divorce From Jeannie Mai
-
Jamie Foxx Spotted With Blonde Girlfriend On Vacation In Mexico, Social Media Has Jokes
-
Donald Trump Booed And Flipped Off At Iowa Football Game, X Approves
-
National Hispanic Heritage Month: Notable Black People Who Are Afro-Latinos