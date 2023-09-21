Erica Campbell released her second solo album entitled “I Love You,” which are words we all need to hear! Erica Campbell has been on airways every morning on “Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am-10am on Praise 104.1 so when she landed in DC, the entire DMV came out!
I Love You: Erica Campbell “Feel Alright (Blessed)” Goes #1 On Gospel Airplay
Our very own Cheryl Jackson along with Tina Campbell, Erica’s sister who many know from their duo group ‘Mary Mary’, hosted an exclusive event with Praise 104.1 for the “I Love You” release party! There was a sold out crowd at First Baptist Church of Highland Park as the crowd cheered when Erica Campbell came in. Cheryl Jackson was able to catch up with Erica before the show, where they talked the true meaning behind this album. Watch the full interview in the video above and continue scrolling for more from the release party!
You can download The “I Love You” Album by clicking here and watch the Radio One DC album release party recap below:
Erica Campbell Talks New Album “I Love You” With Cheryl Jackson At DC Album Release Party was originally published on praisedc.com
