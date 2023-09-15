Jeezy Files For Divorce From TV Host Wife Jeannie Mai

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Looks like the end of the road for Jeezy and Jeannie Mai. The Snowman has officially filed for divorce. According to reports, his filing was placed in a Fulton County Court and the two have already separated. News is still coming in regarding the split, but Jeezy is seeking joint custody of their daughter.

The pair wed in March 2021 after a year-long engagement.

In 2022, Jeannie announced she and Jeezy were expecting their first child together after publicly saying she didn’t want children with her previous husband.

“Falling in love with Jeezy made me see life differently for myself. Our love is honest, pure, and safe…something I hadn’t felt as a child,” she told Women’s Health. After the two were privately wedded and did IVF treatments, Jeannie discovered she was pregnant after suffering a miscarriage after their March wedding.

“It was the most beautiful sign that anything’s possible, that you’re not in control, and God has a plan,” she said.

This is Jeannie’s first child and Jeezy’s third, the rapper has two from a previous relationship.

Sad to hear about the split, especially with a young baby involved. Check out a video of the pair during happier times.

