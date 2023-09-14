Is This Revenge Politics? | What’s Your Point

Members of the Republican party are looking to impeach President Biden or at least start the conversation. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced on Tuesday he is planning to direct the U.S. House to open an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden because allegedly his family enriched themselves while he has been in the Presidential office. McCarthy says that “impeachment is necessary to ensure that Congress can use the full weight of the oversight authority to pursue this investigation of the Biden family” but is this fair or foul?

READ MORE STORIES ON THERUSSPARRMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Armstrong Williams tells Russ Parr, “They impeached (Donald) Trump on lesser charges.” if you see the millions of dollars that are wired to families, friends, cousins, and relatives with no infrastructure set up to generate that kind of money, I think the House Oversight Committee has done its job.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Could this be “revenge politics” due to former President Trump’s impeachment?

Listen to Armstrong and Russ go back and forth on this heated topic and more in “What’s Your Point.”

Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE RUSS PARR SHOW LIVE FROM 6AM – 10AM EST