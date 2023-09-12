With kids going back to school they face so much along with their studies such as bullying, social media, race relations and more. These things can lead to anxiety, depression and suicide. A new study shows a rise in these things for our young people.
In this episode, we speak with Tamiya Dortch, an outpatient therapist at Upward Change Health Services in Durham, to talk about how we, as adults, can help our kids navigate through mental health challenges.
Faithfully Speaking on Kids & Mental Health was originally published on thelightnc.com
-
NFL Football Baes: Meet Eagles WR Devonta Smith’s Girlfriend, Mya Danielle!
-
Jamie Foxx Spotted With Blonde Girlfriend On Vacation In Mexico, Social Media Has Jokes
-
‘N*ggers’ Do Not Belong Here’: Drunk Cop Aims Gun At Unarmed Black Man Visiting A Friend, Lawsuit Says
-
Donald Trump Booed And Flipped Off At Iowa Football Game, X Approves
-
B.G. Free! Hot Boys Rapper Granted Early Release After 11 Years In Prison
-
National Hispanic Heritage Month: Notable Black People Who Are Afro-Latinos
-
Nelly Confirms He And Ashanti Are Boo’d Up Again, ‘Sometimes Being Separate You Understand One Another More’
-
An Art Gallery Of Women's Vaginas? Yes, This Is A Real Thing