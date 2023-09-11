Dr. James Taylor, Patrick Lumumba, Nick Bezzel & David Miller l The Carl Nelson Show

Black Politics expert Dr. James Taylor returns to our classroom for 9/11. Dr. Taylor will reflect on the attack on the World Trade Center. He will also discuss Dr. MLK Jr.’s stance on Reparations and chronicle the Reparations fight from 1963-2023. Before Dr. Taylor, Patrick Lumumba From the Black Liberation Movement and the Elmer Geronimo Pratt Gun Club founder Nick Bezzel plus Baltimore author David Miller will also join the show.
