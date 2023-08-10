Phylicia Rashad Will Step Down As Dean of Howard University’s College of Fine Arts

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Monday, Howard president Wayne A. I. Frederick announced that Phylicia Rashad will step down from her position as dean of Howard University’s Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts. She started this position in 2021 and it will come to an end after the 2023-2024 academic year. Rashad’s ties to the university will continue as she was the inaugural holder of the Toni Morrison Endowed Chair in Arts and Humanities at Howard as well as a graduate of “The Mecca” in 1970.

RELATED: Howard Students, Alumni Call For Phylicia Rashad To Step Down As Dean After Supporting Bill Cosby

“We deeply appreciate Dean Rashad’s selfless contributions and commitment to our alma mater during her leadership of the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts and the many contributions she has made to Howard University’s students, graduates, and global community,” Frederick said in the announcement, who also will retire from Howard in 2024.

Join Our Text Club For Exclusives + More! Text “Mymajic” to 24042

Read the full announcement below:

August 7, 2023

Dear Howard University Community,

I am writing to express my deep thanks and gratitude to Dean Phylicia Rashad of the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts, as she has informed me that she will be stepping down as dean at the end of her term following the 2023-2024 academic year.

An internationally acclaimed actor and stage director, Dean Rashad has held a longstanding commitment to arts education and literacy, having served as adjunct faculty, Master Instructor, and Guest Artist/Lecturer and administrator at several colleges, universities and arts organizations which include Howard University, New York University, Carnegie Mellon University, SUNY Purchase, Wayne State University, Vassar College, Fordham University, The New School, The Black Arts Institute at Stella Adler School for Acting, and Ten Chimneys Foundation.

Dean Rashad holds the distinction of being the first recipient of the Denzel Washington Chair in Theatre at Fordham University and the inaugural holder of the Toni Morrison Endowed Chair in Arts and Humanities at Howard University.

In 2021, Dean Rashad returned to alma mater to lead the re-establishment of the College of Fine Arts as an independent college and to restore it to its rightful place as the center for arts and creativity at Howard University. The college was renamed in honor of world-renowned actor, playwright, director, cultural activist, and Howard alumnus, the late Chadwick A. Boseman.

During Dean Rashad’s tenure, contributions to Fine Arts programming at Howard have increased significantly, anchored by a $5.4 million gift from Netflix to establish The Chadwick A. Boseman Memorial Scholarship, which provides incoming theater students in the College of Fine Arts with a four-year scholarship to cover the full cost of University tuition. Other significant gifts have included contributions from the Capri Holdings Foundation for the Advancement of Diversity in Fashion to establish the Capri Holdings Fashion and Merchandising Scholars Fund; The Microsoft Corporation for programming and facility improvements; as well as a gift from The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation, founded by actress Taraji P. Henson to enhance access to mental health services for students, faculty, and staff.

Through the Disney Storytellers Fund, the Walt Disney Company is providing $1.5 million over the next five years to support collaborations among students in the Cathy Hughes School of Communications and the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts, focused on creative storytelling through a variety of media, including animation, digital design, gaming, journalism, live action, performing arts, product design, visual design, and virtual reality.

Dean Rashad has also bolstered our esteemed faculty with the appointment of nationally and internationally recognized scholars, artists, and creatives to serve as department chairs, mentors, teachers, and role models for our students.

We deeply appreciate Dean Rashad’s selfless contributions and commitment to our alma mater during her leadership of the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts and the many contributions she has made to Howard University’s students, graduates, and global community.

We will begin a decanal search for a new dean shortly.

Join me in thanking and celebrating Dean Rashad for her many contributions to revitalize the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts and her commitment to our University, its students and our global Howard community.

Excellence in Truth and Service,

Wayne A. I. Frederick, M.D., MBA

Charles R. Drew Professor of Surgery

President

source: andscape.com

Also See:

Phylicia Rashad Pens Apology Letter To Howard University Community Over Cosby Tweet

Why Phylicia Rashad Is One Of The Culture’s Most Iconic Actresses

Phylicia Rashad Will Step Down As Dean of Howard University’s College of Fine Arts was originally published on mymajicdc.com