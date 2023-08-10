Comedian Chris Spencer Talks New Film “Back On The Strip”

Comedian, writer Chris Spencer stopped by the Russ Parr Morning Show to talk about his new movie “Back On The Strip.” Spencer wrote, produced, and directed this new film starring Spence Moore II, Tiffany Haddish, JB Smoove, Faizon Love, Wesley Snipes, and Kevin Hart.

Moore II plays Merlin, an aspiring Magician who moves to Las Vegas for a chance to become famous but changes directions and joins an aging Black male stripper group called “The Chocolate Chips.”

Spencer says the movie has “A love story inside of all of the comedy. “It’s about, you know, this group that gets back together after 25 years to help this woman save our hotel and her club but inside is a deep love story about this little young man named Merlin who loses his girl and decided to go to Vegas to pursue his dreams as the magician. And in the process does something and we find out Merlin got a Big Magic wand.”

I think we can guess what that wand is.

Spencer and Russ also discuss a hilarious story during the filming of Parr’s film “35 and Ticking.”

“Back On The Strip” hits theaters on Friday, August 18, 2023. Go check it out!