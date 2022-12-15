Check Out The Trailer For Peacock’s End Of The Year Special ‘2022 Back That Year Up’ Starring Kevin Hart & Kenan Thompson

Today (December 15), Peacock announced the end of year special 2022 BACK THAT YEAR UP, starring Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson, will premiere December 23. The special is an edgy, insightful, and hilarious clip-driven retrospective of a year that began with so much promise, but was only marginally better than the debacle that was 2021. Hart likes to have the last comedic word on the year 2022 and invites along SNL’s Kenan Thompson as his comedic wing man. Check out the trailer below.

The two comedians deliver unfiltered takes on everything from politics to pop culture to social media and sports. The special will feature drop-ins from Quinta Brunson, Nick Cannon, Terry Crews, Rob Gronkowski, Lauren Lapkus, Amber Ruffin and Roy Wood Jr.

In a statement, Kevin Hart said “I couldn’t let the holidays pass without giving my fans one more gift, so here it is… 2022 Back that Year Up. My Hartbeat team and I scoured the internet for the best clips, hysterical moments and embarrassing bloopers that encapsulate the fire storm that was 2022. Kenan and I are going to make you laugh, cry and most importantly, ready to ring in the New Year and start this all over again for 2023.”

Thompson added, “Anytime my bro comes callin’ I’m there! Always a mountain of laughs with this guy, and shoutout to the entire team that helped us put this recap together! I think you’re gonna love it! Happy New Year!”

The Leslie Small directed hour long special marks the second annual year-end special produced by Hartbeat, Hart’s global media company, for Peacock. This follows the success of 2021’s special, ‘2021 and Done With Snoop Dogg & Kevin Hart.’ Jeff Clanagan, David Nickoll, Luke Kelly-Clyne and Kevin Healey served as executive producers alongside Hart while Chris Spencer and Ty Walker were co-executive producers.

