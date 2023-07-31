Nicki Minaj is the victim of yet another swatting incident.
According to reports by TMZ, the “Barbie World” rapper is the latest in a long line of Los Angeles swatting incidents involving celebrities.
Police spoke to Nicki after arriving and reports state that she was not pleased to see the Sheriff’s deputies at her home again.
Nicki Minaj Victim Of Another Squatting Incident
- Beyoncé Shines In Marc Jacobs During Latest Renaissance World Tour Stop
- Beyoncé And Jay-Z Once Gifted Blue Ivy An $80k Barbie
TMZ reports that the L.A. County Sheriff Deputies rolled with lights and sirens to Nicki’s house in the San Fernando Valley Saturday afternoon after a person called 911 claiming someone was shot at the house.
This is not the first time cops have gone to Nicki’s home after a swatting call. Last month that cops were called after a false 911 child abuse claim.
At this time, it is unclear why someone keeps targeting Nicki, however, police are investigating.
The post Nicki Minaj Victim Of Another Squatting Incident appeared first on 92 Q.
