Ryan Cameron Joined ‘Dateline NBC’ To Discuss Crime On The ATL Music Scene

Dateline NBC, currently in its impressive 32nd season, recently aired an episode that centered on the murders of two Atlanta-based DJs and how the city’s corrupt and jealous-ridden music scene may have played a role. Of course, someone who knows a thing or two about it just based on his seniority in the game is none other than “The Voice Of Atlanta” himself, Ryan Cameron.

That’s why it made sense that NBC would tap our guy for a feature in the episode (Season 32, Episode 39; “Sound and Fury”) to speak in detail about why Hotlanta somehow manages to burn more than a few unlucky patrons.

Acting as a special guest commentator, Cameron spoke to Dateline only briefly about the general state of ATL as a musical hub and how that influence translates to the clubs and more importantly the charts. What some of you may not realize is that DJs at strip clubs in ATL specifically hold so much weight that the records they premiere during their given set could very well determine sales and song rankings on the Billboard Hot 100 that following week.

Whether that influence is worth enough to commit murder, well, we might have to disagree.

Take a look at a preview of Ryan Cameron on Dateline NBC below, and watch the full episode by streaming it on the Peacock app with your subscription: