Neely Fuller Jr., Sadiki Kambon & Revd. Edward Pickney l The Carl Nelson Show

Neely Fuller Jr. takes over our classroom to expound on his tome on the System of Racism/White Supremacy. Brother Neely uses logic, cause & effect to prove his points so, you have to listen very Keenly. Before Brother Neely, Sadiki Kambon from the Nubian Leadership Circle reports on the National NAACP Convention in Boston and Benton Harbor Michigan activist the Revd. Edward Pickney will also join us.
