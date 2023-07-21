Coppin State University announced that two students were named as 2023 White House HBCU Scholars.
Annalyse Belton and Tori Haynes-Harrison were named as 2023 White House HBCU Scholars by the White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence and Economic Opportunity through Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
“Our Eagles chosen to represent Coppin State University as White House HBCU Scholars are thought leaders committed to using their intellect, curiosity and knowledge to change the world for the better,” said Coppin State University President Anthony L. Jenkins. “Annalyse and Tori are truly deserving of this prestigious honor. They set the bar for personal and academic excellence, and I have every confidence they will use this experience to continue uplifting our campus and the global community we share.”
Annalyse Belton is a native of Trinidad and Tobago who moved to the United States to pursue her college education. Belton is a rising senior majoring in biology and a minor in chemistry, who aspires to become a physician and wants to specialize in oncology.
Congratulations to both!
The post Two Coppin State Students Named 2023 White House HBCU Scholars appeared first on 92 Q.
