Toosii Joins Incognito & DJ Misses on the New and Making Noise podcast

Toosii joins Incognito & DJ Misses on this week’s New And Making Noise! Fresh off of the release of his second album Nau’Jour and his biggest single ever “Favorite Song,” Toosii goes in-depth with Inc & Misses to describe exactly how he crafted the worldwide smash.
Before some of the biggest Hip-Hop and R&B artists sell-out arenas, they hit up New & Making Noise, an audio music discovery podcast that gives listeners the exclusive download on the hottest artists and tracks before they rise up the charts. Hosted by National Media Personalities, Hot 107.9’s Incognito, DJ Misses and A-Plus.
-
[UPDATE] Joseline Hernandez ARRESTED After Her Own TKO On Former “Cabaret” Co-Star At Mayweather/Gotti Fight
-
Jacky Oh, Mother Of DC Young Fly’s Children, Dies Following Plastic Surgery: Report
-
First Openly Gay HBCU Football Player Reveals Boyfriend for Pride Month [WATCH]
-
Anita Baker Drags Babyface & His Fans On Twitter Following Concert Debacle
-
Offset Exposes Cardi B’s Buns via Instagram Story
-
Charges Dropped Against Cops Who Dumped Black Woman’s Body In Dumpster, Then Set It Ablaze
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Floyd Mayweather Vs. John Gotti III Ends in Complete Havoc [WATCH]