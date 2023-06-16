Coco Jones Ate And Left No Crumbs In Her Live Version Of ‘Crazy For Me’

Coco Jones ate and left no crumbs when she performed her live version of “Crazy For Me” and we’re swooning!
The beauty gave her growing fan base a small taste of what to expect before she hits the award show stage on June 25 at the 2023 BET Awards via a stellar live performance tied to official YouTube page this week. “All this a**, sit crazy on me (mmh) / He wanna touch it, go crazy on me (mmh) / He spendin’ money like crazy on me (mmh) / I make him love me, go crazy for me,” the starlet croons over the sultry beat while rocking a stunning gown with pearls throughout. Check out the incredible performance below.
“The vocals, the budget, the dancing… COCO LET ME BREATHE PLEASEEEE” one fan commented underneath the now viral video while another commented, “I’m so glad coco woke up one day and said “lemme stop playing and use my gift and resources” SHE DOMINATING!!!” and another wrote, “Ahhhhhhhhhhh I’m m outta breath it’s just clearly a YES!!!!! COCO HAS THE IT!!! fabulous performance!’
Jones is still basking in the success of her breakout single “ICU,” but is giving us a double whammy with “Crazy for Me” – another fan favorite from her popular EP, “What I Didn’t Tell You.”
We can’t wait see more from Coco Jones!
