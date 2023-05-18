podcast category header logo 2021
Peter Bailey, Dr. Kelechi Egwim & Professor James Small l The Carl Nelson Show

Published on May 18, 2023

Celebrate Malcolm X, El-Hajj Malik El-Shabazz Birthday on Thursday May 18th with us. Journalist & Professor Peter Bailey, who was with Malcolm in the Audubon Ballroom the evening Malcolm was assassinated will be in our classroom. Brother Peter will discuss Malcolm’s Pan-African links. Before Brother Peter, DC activist Dr. Kelechi Egwim will detail how the DMV will celebrate Malcolms’ Birthday. Professor James Small start by discussing the man Ossie Davis referred to as, Our Shinning Black Prince.

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM, 1010 AM WOLB and woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.✊🏿

