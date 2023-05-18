Celebrate Malcolm X, El-Hajj Malik El-Shabazz Birthday on Thursday May 18th with us. Journalist & Professor Peter Bailey, who was with Malcolm in the Audubon Ballroom the evening Malcolm was assassinated will be in our classroom. Brother Peter will discuss Malcolm’s Pan-African links. Before Brother Peter, DC activist Dr. Kelechi Egwim will detail how the DMV will celebrate Malcolms’ Birthday. Professor James Small start by discussing the man Ossie Davis referred to as, Our Shinning Black Prince.
Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!
The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM, 1010 AM WOLB and woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.
LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES OF THE CARL NELSON SHOW HERE
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
SEE MORE NEWS:
- Celebrate The Life Of Malcolm X
- Peter Bailey, Dr. Kelechi Egwim & Professor James Small l The Carl Nelson Show
- 10 Facts About NC’s Photo ID Requirement for Voting
- NC Bar Association Facing Heat For Cancelation of Event With Drag Performers
- Online Donations For Jordan Neely Lag While Daniel Penny Receives Millions After Chokehold Homicide
Peter Bailey, Dr. Kelechi Egwim & Professor James Small l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
Age Of Pleasure: Janelle Monáe Wows In Sintra Bronte-Inspired Semi Nude Album Promo
-
Say It Ain't So! Video Shows Possible Argument Between Chris Brown & Usher Before Alleged Incident
-
Oakland A’s Announcer Suspended After Saying The N-Word, Twitter Reacts
-
Janelle Monáe Lifts Shirt To Flash An Entire Crowd During NSFW Performance, Twitter Misbehaves
-
Jay-Z’s Alleged Son Takes Paternity Case To Supreme Court, Twitter Squints To Find The Resemblance
-
Ample Tax Cuts For Business, Wealthy In New GOP Tax Accord
-
NCAA Champ Angel Reese Strips Down For ‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Issue, Twitter Hypes Her Up
-
Martha Stewart, 81, Oldest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Model