Mayor Bowser Proposes Tougher Gun Penalties & More Pretrial Detention In New Legislation

Mayor Muriel Bowser wants to make it easier to hold criminal suspects in custody, toughen the laws against possessing firearms, and create additional barriers for those convicted of major crimes to be released from prison early.
Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & National News Sent Directly To You!
The ideas are part of a larger package of legislation aimed at enhancing public safety that the mayor presented this afternoon. According to the police, a string of break-ins have harmed local businesses. Bowser expressed her hope that the measure would be enacted into law by the D.C. Council this summer.
Bowser’s bill, which she referred to as “common sense legislation,” lays out her ideas for tackling the city’s public safety issues going ahead. The bill would do the following:
– Increase penalties for crimes that target certain populations, including residents with physical and mental impairments, transit and for-hire vehicle workers, transit passengers, and people at rec centers
– Increase penalties for illegal gun possession
– Make strangulation a felony assault
– Make it easier for judges to deny the petitions of people seeking reduced sentences after 15 years in prison
– Give judges more discretion to have children accused of crimes detained ahead of trial
– Increase the amount of reimbursement residents can get for installing private security cameras outside their homes
– Require the city’s Criminal Justice Coordinating Council to release more data on the city’s criminal justice system and juvenile justice system.
READ MORE:
- Nine Dead Including Gunman In Dallas-Area Mass Shooting
- A Universal Studios Theme Park is Coming To Texas!
- Early Voting Started Today: Find Out Where to Vote Here
- Black Radio United For The Vote
- Protester Files Civil Lawsuit After Being Forcefully Sedated By Paramedics While Handcuffed
- Family Of 11-Year-Old Boy Attacked By Police At State Fair Believe His Civil Rights Were Violated
- Chicago Violated Civil Rights Of Residents With Relocation Of Polluted Scrap Metal Facility
- Indiana Women’s Prison Infiltrated By Male Inmates, Subjected To Rape And “Night Of Terror”
- Suspected D.C. Kidnap Victim Found Safe, Armed Boyfriend Still At Large
- Two Black Girls Charged In Hate Crime For NYC Bus Attack, Shouted “I Hate White People”
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
Mayor Bowser Proposes Tougher Gun Penalties & More Pretrial Detention In New Legislation was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
Age Of Pleasure: Janelle Monáe Wows In Sintra Bronte-Inspired Semi Nude Album Promo
-
Say It Ain't So! Video Shows Possible Argument Between Chris Brown & Usher Before Alleged Incident
-
Oakland A’s Announcer Suspended After Saying The N-Word, Twitter Reacts
-
Jamie Foxx Family Asks For Prayers as He Remains Hospitalized
-
Janelle Monáe Lifts Shirt To Flash An Entire Crowd During NSFW Performance, Twitter Misbehaves
-
Dr. Phil Sparks Outrage By Calling $350K-A-Piece Reparations Plan "An Absolute Disaster"
-
Jay-Z’s Alleged Son Takes Paternity Case To Supreme Court, Twitter Squints To Find The Resemblance
-
Cher Has Cut Off Her Younger Boyfriend AE