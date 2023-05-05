Cher Has Cut Off Her Younger Boyfriend AE

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

https://youtube.com/shorts/tJ7QqNWVLA4?feature=share

Cher is Trending on The Timeline: Cher and her 40 year younger boyfriend AE have officially cut it off and it was rumors going around that they were engaged but it’s not happening anymore. Cher said, “I can’t do it.” Now Cher, we told you let that boy just dust the webs off of that thing and keep it moving. Well, she had some fun!

Join @Djmisses and watch Trending on The Timeline to keep you updated on the latest trending and entertainment news.

Watch more Trending on The Timeline with DJ Misses:

Jonathan Major Keeps Losing Deals – Trending on the Timeline

Jonathan Major Keeps Losing Deals – Trending on the Timeline