Giannis Antetokounmpo And The Definition Of Failure: A Debate

We all know how much it sucks to fail at something, but never should you consider it to be a negative in the least bit.
Let’s take Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo as an example for his inspiring reaction to being asked whether or not his team “failed” after getting sent home by Miami Heat recently during the NBA Playoffs. Take a look below:
RELATED: Co-Parenting and Do Black Boys Need Gentle Parents Or Tough Parents? | EP 101 The Amanda Seales Show
Amanda and JeremiahLikeTheBible each gave a rather unique insight on if Giannis was right — spoiler alert: he most certainly is! — and they even made sure to let us know what an actual fail looks like. Braids and hairstyles in Tyler Perry films? “She’s Your Queen To Be” being left out of Coming 2 America? Chingy in general?! Hot takes all through and through!
Get a lesson on failure below from your good friends at The Amanda Seales Show:
-
'Snowfall' Withdrawal: See The Original Actors That John Singleton Casted
-
Prom Rundown: Erica Dixon And Tammy Rivera’s Daughters Nailed Their Prom Looks
-
The Fall Of Franklin: 'Snowfall' Finale Told Its Best Life Lesson With Lead Star's Demise
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Janet Jackson & Jermaine Dupri Get Touchy Backstage of ATL Concert [Video]
-
North Carolina Police Investigating Viral Fight Between Student and Substitute Teacher
-
Simone Biles Marries Houston Texans’ Jonathan Owens, Bitter Twitter Arrives With Hate
-
Protect Our Recipes: Black Twitter Forms Like Voltron To Keep Oxtail Out of Colonizers’ Freezers