HomeRuss Parr Morning ShowRPMS App

Get Into It With Pruitt ‘My 13 Year-Old Son is Sexually Active. What Do I Do?’

| 04.25.23
Dismiss
Close up of black mother scolding her son at home.

Source: Ivan Pantic / Getty

This week’s Get Into It With Pruitt is one that every parent dreads. Tanisha reads a parent’s concerned email.

I just found out my son is having sex. I know it was only a matter of time. I did a phone check and saw inappropriate pictures. The problem is, he’s only 13 years old. How can I approach this with him? 

 

Robert Pruitt: You saw the pictures, so that means you’ve been on his phone. The conversation with him, I think, has everything to do with what would you like to know and what would you like to share. Those would be the two questions I’d write down on a piece of paper.

Ask questions like

  • How long this has been going on?
  • Is it safe?
  • Is it consensual?
  • How did you learn about sex?

You can listen to Get Into It with Robert Pruitt, every Tuesday at 9:35 am EST on the Russ Parr Morning Show!

 

More “Get Into It With Pruitt” Below

RELATED TAGS

Robert Pruitt

More from Black America Web
Close