Get Into It With Pruitt ‘My 13 Year-Old Son is Sexually Active. What Do I Do?’

This week’s Get Into It With Pruitt is one that every parent dreads. Tanisha reads a parent’s concerned email.
I just found out my son is having sex. I know it was only a matter of time. I did a phone check and saw inappropriate pictures. The problem is, he’s only 13 years old. How can I approach this with him?
Robert Pruitt: You saw the pictures, so that means you’ve been on his phone. The conversation with him, I think, has everything to do with what would you like to know and what would you like to share. Those would be the two questions I’d write down on a piece of paper.
Ask questions like
- How long this has been going on?
- Is it safe?
- Is it consensual?
- How did you learn about sex?
