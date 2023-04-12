“Hate Never Wins”: Morgan State University Tears Down Long Symbol Of Racism

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

After more than 80 years since its construction, the symbol of the racial division known as the “spite wall’ in Northeast Baltimore has been torn down.

The wall, which has long been a symbol of racism, was built in the 1930s to separate the predominantly white neighborhood from the historically Black college.

“This wall occupies a central part of the history of Morgan State University in Morgan, moved to this site in 1917 and this whole community was all white,” said David Wilson, President of Morgan State University. “It became known as the hate wall, the spite wall because the neighbors who erected this wall to prevent Morgan students from literally walking across the street into the neighborhood and into the shopping center.”

The demolition of the wall has been met with enthusiasm from both the university and the local community.

“It’s really overwhelming to be honest. We are very excited. I’ve been here for 16 years, but I’ve heard plenty of residents who have talked about this wall being very restrictive and not inclusive of the community, “Bridgette Neal, President of the Hillen Road Improvement Association, said.

“Hate, never ever wins, and Morgan State University is coming face-to-face with that, and we are preserving a certain part of that because we want to always be able to tell our story,” President Wilson added, reflecting on the significance of the wall’s removal.

