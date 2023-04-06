Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Justice will be finally served in Michael K. Williams’ death.

The Emmy-nominated actor died of an accidental drug overdose in September 2021, and the dealer that sold him the fentanyl-laced heroin has pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl analogue, fentanyl and heroin.

According to ABC News, a U.S. District attorney broke the news Wednesday.

“Irvin Cartagena sold fentanyl-laced heroin in broad daylight in New York City, feeding addiction and causing tragedy,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement. “In doing so, he dealt the fatal dose that killed Michael K. Williams.”

Evidence determined that Cartagena was a member of a Drug Trafficking Organization (DTO) in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, that began operation in August 2020 and ended in February 2022.

Prosecutors say that the crime is even more inexcusable because Cartegena and his associates continued to sell the tainted drugs even after knowing they caused Williams’ death.

“Despite knowing that Williams died after being sold the DTO’s product, Cartagena and his co-conspirators continued to sell fentanyl-laced heroin in broad daylight amidst residential apartment buildings in Brooklyn and Manhattan,” prosecutors said.

The drug selling ended in February 2022 because that’s when Cartegena and three others were arrested after being named people of interest in Williams’ death.

For his crime, Cartagena is looking at five to 40 years in prison.

Williams was a New York staple that got his start as a dancer in videos and on tours with legendary names like George Michael and Madonna, before taking on his most lauded role as Omar Little in HBO‘s The Wire. He secured the role after just one audition and played the character from 2002 to 2008, much to the liking of people like President Obama, who sang the character’s praises.

Drug Dealer Pleads Guilty To Selling Michael K. Williams Fentanyl-Laced Heroin was originally published on cassiuslife.com