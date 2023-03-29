Meet The Houston Family Behind The Viral YouTube Children’s Show ‘Gracie’s Corner’

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Meet the family behind the viral YouTube children’s show, “Gracie’s Corner.” The family of creators sat down with “Great Day Houston” to discuss how the idea to create this channel was birthed during the pandemic and the message they hope to send to families around the world. Watch the interview and learn more about how these Black content creators are shifting the YouTube space.

The Hollingsworth family transform our favorite nursery rhymes into soca, reggae, fire 808 beat filled songs. The catchy tunes have stormed the homes of countless families across the world, becoming one of the most popular children’s YouTube shows. The trio including Gracie, who the voice of the show, her dad Javoris Hollingsworth and her mom Arlene Gordon-Hollingsworth, stopped by “Good Day Houston” to explain the inspiration behind the viral series and discuss what it was like to create a YouTube series just for kids.

After noticing their children’s educational YouTube recommendations were not very diverse, this Houston family decided to create their own channel. “Gracie’s Corner” provides educational, fun, and encouraging songs for children from all backgrounds.The Hollingsworth family reimagine edutainment by creating content that makes kids want to dance.

This beautiful Black family collectively writes, produces and performs each track with incredible enthusiasm, while educating young kids across the globe. It is truly a family affair. Dad and mom, Jay and Arlene Gordon-Hollingsworth, Ph.D., decided to apply their backgrounds in music, education, chemistry, and psychology to create “Gracie’s Corner.” Graceyn is the eldest sibling of three and enjoys being the voice and singer behind the animated character “Gracie” for “Gracie’s Corner.” Not only does the hit channel feature original music but it also creates content that teaches effective breathing exercises and coping skills for children under age 12.

Their YouTube channel currently has 1.65 million subscribers on YouTube and millions of views on each video. Gracie shares that the purpose of their series is to make confidence and reputation a priority.

Not only do their videos feature catchy songs, but children can follow along in free workbooks available on their website here.

Watch their interview on “Good Day Houston” below:

