Pop Ya Sh-t: Buzzing Phenomenon Lady London Signs To High Standardz/Def Jam Recordings

After receiving praise from the likes of REVOLT, Earmilk, Lyrical Lemonade and many more, as well as millions of plays for her red-hot “Pop Ya Shit Freestyle,” New York rapper Lady London officially revealed her signing to High Standardz/Def Jam Recordings. She took to social media to personally break the news. Check out the announcement below.

Welcoming her to the label, Def Jam Recordings Chairman and C.E.O. Tunji Balogun commented, “There are artists who challenge you to disregard everything you know and just follow them into the future. Lady London is one of those artists. She’s a force on the microphone, a savvy visionary, and just the kind of star we need right now. I’m honored and excited to welcome Lady London to the Def Jam family.”

“Since the beginning, High Standardz has been cultivating an environment where a certain caliber of artists can find a creative home for expression and growth,” said High Standardz founder/CEO Jeremy “J Dot” Jones. “Lady London personifies everything that we’re about here. From her unique approach to crafting epic music, how she’s built a massive community of engaged and loyal fans, to the intelligence and elegance with which she carries herself. We are proud and excited to partner with her in bringing her artistic visions to the world.”

Lady London added “The journey has been a beautiful one. Even the obstacles. I stayed true to myself. Did it my way. I’m happy to have a place to call home now.”

Born to Caribbean parents and raised in The Bronx and East Orange, NJ, she obsessed over hip-hop and R&B since her childhood. After achieving a BS from Howard University and a Master’s degree from USC, she flipped the script, opting to forego medical school in order to follow her passion for music. She built an audience by posting viral videos of her poetry, paving the way for her show-stopping freestyle series “Lady Londays.” Attracting a burgeoning following of over a million on Instagram, her lyrical acumen incited the applause of Busta Rhymes, Cardi B, Lupe Fiasco, Timbaland, and Nas, to name a few.

Lady London only parlayed this momentum into her 2022 independent mixtape, Lady Like: The Boss Tape. Right out of the gate, LA Weekly hailed the latter as “a body of work that fully encompasses what she’s about, and what she’s been about since getting started in the biz,” and Lyrical Lemonade proclaimed, “As an artist, London’s versatility sets her apart from her peers.” REVOLT went as far as to christen her ”one of the rap game’s contemporary elite.” Among many standouts, the cinematic visual for “Lisa’s Story” [feat. Dub Aura] racked up 4.3 million YouTube views and counting.

Congratulations to Lady London! We can’t wait to see what’s next!

Pop Ya Sh-t: Buzzing Phenomenon Lady London Signs To High Standardz/Def Jam Recordings was originally published on globalgrind.com