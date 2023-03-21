podcast category header logo 2021
Podcasts

Griot Baba Lumumba, Darnell Parker, Dr. Connie Graves & Eleni Tsigas l The Carl Nelson Show

Published on March 21, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE

Griot Baba Lumumba always provides some thought-provoking topics for us to discuss. This time around, Baba Lumumba will scrutinize the slogan Black Lives Matter. Baba Lumumba will examine all facets of the slogan & compare it to previous slogans used by Freedom Fighters. Before Baba Lumumba, Dr. Connie Graves & Eleni Tsigas will discuss Black Maternal Health. Banking & Financial expert Darnell Parker will review the turmoil in the Banking Industry.

Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM, 1010 AM WOLB and woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.✊🏿

LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES OF THE CARL NELSON SHOW HERE

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

SEE MORE NEWS:

Griot Baba Lumumba, Darnell Parker, Dr. Connie Graves & Eleni Tsigas l The Carl Nelson Show  was originally published on woldcnews.com

More from Black America Web
Close