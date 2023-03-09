Trending on the Timeline: Cher has been Blowing her Cash on New Boyfriend

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Cher got the city boys up right now. It’s DJ Misses and I’m telling you what’s trending on that timeline! So Singer Cher has reportedly been blowing her money, and I’m talking about $360 million fortune on her new 36 year old boyfriend, AE. (Alexander Edwards) Yeah, and her friends are very much concerned about her pockets because they’re stating that she’s being sucked into his lifestyle, partying, drinking and late nights. Auntie Cher don’t care about none of that.

