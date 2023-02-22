Trending on the Timeline: Da Brat Announces Her Pregnancy

Da Brat is bringing in her first child into this world with the woman that she loves the most. Dj Misses is about to tell you what’s trending on that timeline. Our good sister Brat is expecting her first child with her wife Jessica, and she’s expecting this child carrying it at 48 years old. More power to you for holding that baby. And I pray that you and Jessica have a safe delivery for your bundle of joy.
