Black Men and Prostate Cancer: What You Need to Know

One of the most popular and highly recognized standup comedians on the road today has also made quite an impression in the television, film and radio arenas. D.L. can currently be heard on the New York airwaves, as host of the morning show on WYKS-FM. In just a few months on air, DL has managed to increase the listenership for the station. DL also serves as a weekly contributor to the nationally syndicated radio show, “The Tom Joyner Morning Show.” Most recently, D.L. hosted the NBC game show pilot “Who’s Bluffing Who”, in which 7 contestants will try to win half a million dollars. Each episode they will use their bluffing skills -- including possibly stealing each other's money -- to advance in the game as they are gradually whittled down to one winner. Known for his astute political savvy in true comedian style, DL served as host of his own late night talk show on CNN “D.L. Hughley Breaks the News.” Proving he could, indeed break news, D.L. was able to uncover startling, news-making comments from such guests as former White House press secretaries Scott McClellan and Ari Fleischer, as well as RNC chair Michael Steele. A standup comedian to the core, D.L. starred in his own one-hour special for HBO entitled “Unapologetic.” The special, D.L.’s fourth for the network, is currently available on DVD. In 2007, D.L. starred on the NBC series “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip” and also HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”, as well as the BET series “S.O.B: Socially Offensive Behavior”. As the star and producer of his namesake television show that ran on ABC and UPN “The Hughleys,” D.L. is also well known as one of the standout comedians on the hit comedy docu-film The Original Kings of Comedy . A veteran of numerous talk show appearances D.L. switched the tables in 2005, hosting his own talk show on Comedy Central “Weekends at the DL.” In addition, D.L. has headlined several comedy specials including “D.L. Hughley: Going Home,” “D.L. Hughley Live”, “Shocked & Appalled” and the recent “Unapologetic”. DL’s first love, always has been, and always will be, standup comedy. “From the minute I first walked onstage and picked up a microphone,” he says, “I knew that it was what I was meant to do.”

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Jay Dixon sits down with Dr. Lee from Penn Medicine about prostate cancer, its trends, and what we can do as black men to avoid falling victim to such disease. One of the best ways to manage the disease is to find out if it exists in your body. If it does, do not worry. Prostate cancer is one of the least detrimental cancerous diseases.”Prostate cancer is one of the most curable cancers we have around” Dr. Lee explains. “But the trick is to get an early diagnosis — and know your risk”.

Dr. Lee then went on to explain that although cancer can come for anybody, he acknowledges that its numbers are greater in the African-American community. “We know that prostate cancer strikes a little bit harder among black (community) — especially Afro-Caribbean communities, so our brothers from Jamaica, from Trinidad, etc. We do want to make sure we pay close attention to those (people)”

Health experts now recommend screening for prostate cancer earlier in manhood than recommended in previous years. Dr. Lee said the recommended testing age for African-American males is 45 years old. A commonality among men is that no man enjoys the rectal exam. Medical experts have discovered to be able to produce similar results via a blood test. Although it is not 100% accurate, it is one of the more accurate tests that is used as a first step in the discovery process. Dr. Lee tells Jay that a rectal exam is not absolutely necessary for males to go through with a prostate cancer screening. “Nobody likes having those types of exams — it is not one hundred percent necessary” Dr. Lee explained. “Please don’t let the fear of that exam persuade you from coming in for a screening.”

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO:

Black Men and Prostate Cancer: What You Need to Know was originally published on classixphilly.com