Dr. James Taylor, Cynthia Adams & The Irritated Genie l The Carl Nelson Show

Black Politics Expert Dr. James Taylor will discuss if the GOP infighting will create any opportunities for Blacks to move up. Dr. Taylor will also examine why Black Mayors in Chicago & New Orleans are under attack. Before we hear from Dr. Taylor, the head of the Oakland NAACP, Cynthia Adams, will address the fight to keep the Black Police Chief on his job. Researcher, The Irritated Genie, with his testimony on HB666 in the Maryland State Legislature, starts the program.
