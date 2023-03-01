The Man with the Plan as we call him, Dr. Claud Anderson will outline what the Black Community must do to move from the bottom of the socio-economic table. Before we hear from Dr. Anderson, Chicago activist the Rev. Anthony Williams will report on Tuesday’s Mayoral contest in his city. Following Rev. Williams, DC activist Ella Mcall discusses a book about Rosa Parks. The Faith Brothers will also take questions about forgiveness.
Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!
The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM, 1010 AM WOLB and woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.
LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES OF THE CARL NELSON SHOW HERE
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
SEE MORE NEWS:
- Philadelphia Teen Goes Viral Reacting to Morehouse Acceptance Letter
- Will Damar Hamlin Play Football Again? Bills GM Joins NFL Doctor’s Optimism
- Three Of Maryland’s HBCUs To Receive $3M In Grants From BGE For Stem Students
- Amid ‘Dilbert’ Backlash, Racist AOL Account Allegedly Linked To Scott Adams
- Raleigh Approves Shaw University Rezoning Project
Dr. Claud Anderson, Rev. Anthony Williams, Ella Mcall & The Faith Brothers l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
Age Ain’t…What?! Nia Long Sparks Consent Debate Over 30-Year-Old Boyfriend As A Teen
-
INTERVIEW: Pastor Deitrick Haddon Responds To Christian Outrage Aimed At Beyoncé And 'Satanic' GRAMMYs
-
Twitter Clowns Lori Harvey & Damson Idris’ Red Carpet Debut
-
Black Love: 12 Sexy Black Celebrity Couples
-
Amanda Seales Show 'LL Cool J Better Call Maury' | EPISODE 56
-
Black Driver Shot By Police While Sleeping In Grandma’s Driveway, Bodycam Video Shows
-
Ben Stein Misses Aunt Jemima, The “Large African American Woman… Making Pancakes,” Twitter’s Outraged
-
Will Smith Is Finally Making Jokes About Slapping Chris Rock, Twitter Salutes