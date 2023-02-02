Trending on the Timeline: Why Latto’s Panties are Trending

Big Latto was posted on Instagram looking cute and fly and the people of the internet pointed out that she was wearing the same panties. Latto responded by posting a video showing her panty drawer, which included target panties with the same pattern. She showed several pairs of the same leopard print panties and some still had the tags. Latoo took it even further and posted a pair of her underwear on eBay with a starting bid of about 90 cents. The bid went up to almost 100k but eBay took down the post, stating it could not sell used products. Whatever the case, Latto let’s you know… Whether they’re clean or dirty, her panties are worth 100 thousand.

Join @djmisses you update it on the latest, trending in entertainment news⁣ ⁣ #viral #trending #tott #trendingonthetimeline⁣ ⁣

BAW STAFF: @colierich

Read More Trending on the Timeline Below:

Trending on The Timeline: Meagan Good gets Divorce Advice from Whoopi Goldberg

Trending on the Timeline: Judge declares a mistrial in T.I. and Tiny lawsuit against MGA